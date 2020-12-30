Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bharat Biotech to make presentation before expert panel for COVID-19 vaccine approval

Mid-Day Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech will make a presentation before the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drug Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on Wednesday evening for approval of its vaccine - Covaxin, government sources told IANS.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Serum Institute of India (SII)'s application for emergency use...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Covid-19 positive Anil Vij shifted to Rohtak hospital, condition stable [Video]

Covid-19 positive Anil Vij shifted to Rohtak hospital, condition stable

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, who tested positive for Covid-19, has been shifted to Rohtak's PGIMS hospital. Vij was earlier admitted to the civil hospital in Ambala. He was reportedly shifted on..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:32Published
Bay Area Awaits Final Approval Of Coronavirus Vaccine [Video]

Bay Area Awaits Final Approval Of Coronavirus Vaccine

After an FDA advisory panel voted to approve the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Bay Area health authorities are awaiting final approval by this weekend, with the first shipments to arrive at the Coast Guard..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:34Published
Panel recommends vaccine approval [Video]

Panel recommends vaccine approval

Panel recommends vaccine approval

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:59Published