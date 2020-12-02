Shaheen Bagh shooter joins BJP, removed hours later
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Shaheen Bagh Neighbourhood in Delhi, India
Diljit Dosanjh vs Kangana Ranaut over farmer protest | Watch Twitter war
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:11Published
Kangana gets legal notice for fake tweet on Bilkis Bano
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:06Published
Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party
Akhilesh Yadav claims ground level BJP workers want withdrawal of new farm lawsIn a tweet in Hindi, the SP chief said, “The BJP government should not 'cheat' farmers of the entire country for the benefit of a few rich friends and in..
IndiaTimes
BJP says it may seek Rajinikanth's 'support,' again asserts it leads alliance in Tamil NaduBJP national general secretary C T Ravi said his party might ask Rajinikanth for support during the assembly elections next year. The Tamil superstar has said..
IndiaTimes
Maharashtra govt stable, attempts to bring it down won't succeed: Pawar"It has been a year now (since the Thackeray-led MVA government assumed office)... they (BJP) were to bring down the government in two months, then they were to..
IndiaTimes
You Might Like