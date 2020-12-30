Global  
 

Former India captain Azharuddin escapes unhurt after car accident in Rajasthan

Mid-Day Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin had a close shave on Wednesday as his car turned turtle when he was on his way to Ranthambore, Rajasthan to celebrate New Year's eve.

The front airbags opened as soon as the car hit a roadside restaurant which is likely to have saved people sitting inside the car.

However, a hotel worker...
