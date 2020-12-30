Former India captain Azharuddin escapes unhurt after car accident in Rajasthan
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin had a close shave on Wednesday as his car turned turtle when he was on his way to Ranthambore, Rajasthan to celebrate New Year's eve.
The front airbags opened as soon as the car hit a roadside restaurant which is likely to have saved people sitting inside the car.
However, a hotel worker...
Former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin had a close shave on Wednesday as his car turned turtle when he was on his way to Ranthambore, Rajasthan to celebrate New Year's eve.
The front airbags opened as soon as the car hit a roadside restaurant which is likely to have saved people sitting inside the car.
However, a hotel worker...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources