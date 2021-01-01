Tamil Nadu: After internal revolt, it is a big task ahead for EPS in dealing with allies

Chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami may have deftly handled the internal revolt by his deputy and AIADMK cooridnator O Panmeerselvam and got himself to be named as the CM candidate. With the mandate from his party, Palaniswami has launched a full-fledged election campaign in the western districts and Cauvery delta region. But EPS has a tougher task on hand in maneuvering the tough posturing by his potential allies, especially the BJP and the PMK, who continue to defer accepting him as the CM candidate of the alliance. He has to tackle the aspirations of power sharing and demand for more seats from allies, including the DMDK, to set the house in order to take on the formidable looking DMK alliance.