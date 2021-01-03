Samajwadi Party (SP) president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav’s remarks terming Covid-19 vaccines as “vaccine of the BJP” have drawn sharp reactions not just from the BJP but also from the opposition. On Saturday, Yadav had said he would not trust the COVID-19 vaccine and would not take it because it was the BJP’s vaccine.Full Article
Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘COVID-19 vaccine of BJP’ remark draws sharp reactions
IndiaTimes 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
‘Unfortunate’: Anurag Thakur on Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘BJP vaccine’ remark
HT Digital Content
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Saturday termed the COVID-19 vaccines to be rolled out in the country as "vaccine of the..