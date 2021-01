Despite the Congress—the Shiv Sena’s ally in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government—opposing the renaming of Aurangabad, CM Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said there was “nothing new” in the Sena’s demand that the city be called ‘Sambhajinagar’ and pointed out that “Aurangzeb was not known to be secular and does not fit into the MVA’s Common Minimum Programme, which has the word ‘secular’ in it”.