PM Narendra Modi greets nation on 72nd Republic Day, tweets ‘Jai Hind’
PM Modi on Tuesday greeted Indians all over the world on the occasion of India’s 72nd Republic Day. "Wishing all the people of India a Happy #RepublicDay. Jai Hind!" Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet in Hindi. India celebrates its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday (January 26, 2021), which will be the first to be organized amid the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, the Republic Day celebrations will be a quieter affair as there will be a shorter parade, no chief guest to grace the occasion and much less public participation in the event.Full Article