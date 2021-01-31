Covid vaccine for babies by October: P C Nambiar, director, Group EXIM at Serum Institute

The Covid vaccine for babies is likely to be ready by October this year and the first dose can be given in the same month of their birth, said P C Nambiar, director, Group EXIM at Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd, which manufactures the Covishield vaccine. While addressing a function in Kochi, he said that the same vaccine will be further developed as a medicine if children are tested Covid-19 positive. Also, Serum Institute of India will produce four more Covid vaccines and all of them will be ready for use by the end of the year.