The state on Sunday recorded 6,971 new cases of novel Coronavirus, with 921 of them from the city. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli corporations, too, have been seeing a surge. Thane Municipal Corporation reported 177 new cases, Navi Mumbai 123 and Kalyan-Dombivli 150.Full Article
Mumbai’s daily COVID-19 tally inching back to 1,000
