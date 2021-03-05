Vaccine is fine, but mask is must: CCMB chief
The Covid-19 vaccine is not the end of the coronavirus story, especially with the threat of a new strain of the virus looming large across the globe, a top scientist said on Thursday. With more than one million active cases currently in the country, physical distancing and wearing masks will remain the social vaccine against coronavirus for now, said Dr Rakesh Mishra, director of the CSIR Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology.Full Article