Anand Mahindra, tagging the Maharashtra Chief Minister`s Office, tweeted: "The problem,@OfficeofUTji, is that the people a lockdown hurts most are the poor, migrant workers & small businesses.Full Article
Focus on curbing mortality, not lockdown: Anand Mahindra tells Maharashtra govt
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Focus on curbing mortality, not lockdown: Anand Mahindra tells Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray as COVID-19 cases rise
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has said that more focus should be given on strengthening the medical infrastructure and..
Zee News