Focus on curbing mortality, not lockdown: Anand Mahindra tells Maharashtra govt

Focus on curbing mortality, not lockdown: Anand Mahindra tells Maharashtra govt

Mid-Day

Published

Anand Mahindra, tagging the Maharashtra Chief Minister`s Office, tweeted: "The problem,@OfficeofUTji, is that the people a lockdown hurts most are the poor, migrant workers & small businesses.

Full Article