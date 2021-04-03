Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah hospitalised, days after testing positive for COVID-19
Published
The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30, four weeks after getting covid-19 vaccine jab.Full Article
Published
The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30, four weeks after getting covid-19 vaccine jab.Full Article
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar got hospitalised on April 02. He was tested COVID-19 positive on March 27. Sachin informed..
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah tests positive for COVID-19. The information was confirmed by Abdullah's son, Omar..