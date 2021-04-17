India reports another record daily rise in Covid-19 infections
India reported a record daily increase of 234,692 Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Saturday.Full Article
India reports 217,353 cases in the last 24 hours – the eighth record daily increase in nine days.
The Election Commission on Monday imposed a 24-hour ban on campaigning by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
