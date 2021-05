India on Friday posted a record daily rise of over 3.86 lakh new Covid-19 cases and continued to post over 3,000 deaths for the third consecutive day, as per Union health ministry data updated at 8 am. The death jumped by 3,498 over the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 2,08,330. With 386,452 new cases, India's tally of total Covid-19 cases now stands at 1,87,62,976.