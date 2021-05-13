As India eyes Sputnik rollout, experts question efficacy data
Even as India is gearing up to roll out Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V next week, a group of international experts has raised serious questions about the data discrepancies and substandard reporting of interim data of the vaccine’s phase 3 trials. These questions come at a time when Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF)’s Indian partner, is preparing to receive the shipment of the second dose from Russia.Full Article