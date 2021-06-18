Delhi high court gives us a lot of hope, says student activist Natasha Narwal

Student activists Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal were released from Tihar Jail on bail around 7.15pm on Thursday. Kalita, wearing a traditional Assamese skirt, emerged from Gate No 3, with Narwal in a blue kurta following behind. Both smiled brightly when met outside the prison by a crowd that heartily raised slogans like ‘Saare pinjron ko todenge, itihaas ki dhaara modenge’. Ten minutes later, the third student held in the northeast Delhi riots case, Asif Iqbal Tanha, was also released from Tihar Jail.