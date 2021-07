Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday took oath as the 11th chief minister of Uttarakhand.He was administered the oath of office by governor Baby Rani Maurya at a ceremony held in Raj Bhawan in Dehradun.BJP MLAs Satpal Maharaj, Harak Singh Rawat, Bansidhar Bhagat and Yashpal Arya also took oath as ministers in the new Uttarakhand cabinet.