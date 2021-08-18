Shashi Tharoor cleared of charges in wife Sunanda’s death case

A Delhi court on Wednesday gave a clean chit to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in the case of the death of his wife, Sunanda Pushkar. Special judge Geetanjali Goel discharged Tharoor of all charges in a hearing conducted through video-conferencing. A detailed copy of the order spelling out the reasons has not yet been released. After the judge pronounced the verdict, Tharoor said he was "grateful" and it has been "seven and a half years of absolute torture".