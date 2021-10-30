Delhi records 37 new Covid-19 cases, zero death
The infection tally in the city climbed to 14,39,825. Of this, over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. The death toll stands at 25,091, it added.Full Article
Delhi recorded 37 new Covid-19 cases and zero fatality on Saturday, while the positivity rate was 0.06 per cent, according to data..
