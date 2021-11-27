Variant worry: PM Modi seeks review of plan to ease international travel curbs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said there is a need to be proactive in the light of the new SARS-CoV-2 “variant of concern” Omicron and directed officials to review plans for easing of international travel restrictions in the wake of reports related to the new mutations of the virus. Modi chaired a comprehensive meeting to review the situation relating to Covid-19 and vaccination on Saturday, immediately after WHO designated Omicron a 'variant of concern'.