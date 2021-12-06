Putin's visit: India is eager for Russian weapons despite US sanctions risk
President Vladimir Putin will visit New Delhi on Monday as billions of dollars of Russian weaponry flow into India that would normally attract US sanctions. Eager to draw India into its efforts to contain China, the US may look away this time. Putin is making his first foreign trip in nearly six months for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India takes delivery of Russia's S-400 advanced missile-defense system that's part of a $5 billion weapons deal.