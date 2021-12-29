Mumbai Covid cases highest in 7 months, Maharashtra numbers maximum in 75 days

Maharashtra reported a 75-day high in new Covid infections with 2,172 cases on Tuesday. Mumbai, which is largely driving the surge, saw its highest daily detection (1,333) in seven months. The silver lining was the low count of Covid fatalities-22 in the state and one in Mumbai. The state also didn't detect any new Omicron infections on Tuesday, thereby restricting the cumulative tally of the new variant to 167.