India staring at a possibility of US sanctions, more belligerent China

India will have to grapple with the renewed threat of US sanctions for weapon purchases from Russia as well as a more belligerent China along its northern borders as a fallout of the Ukraine crisis. Given its own strategic compulsions, India has so far walked the diplomatic tightrope between the US and Russia. “But India will now come under tremendous pressure from the US and its European allies to strongly oppose Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” a senior defence official said on Thursday.