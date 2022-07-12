NEET UG 2022 Admit Card RELEASED at neet.nta.nic.in, direct link to download here

National Testing Agency (NTA) released the NEET admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate or NEET UG 2022 today, July 12. Candidates can now download their neet admit cards from the NTA website, neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET-UG 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on July 17. Candidates are advised to check their admit card carefully and follow the guidelines issued by NTA to avoid any hindrance in entry to the exam centre.