India sees dip in daily Covid-19 cases, reports 14,092 new infections
India reported 14,092 new COVID cases with 41 fatalities in past 24 hours. A decrease of 2,403 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload.Full Article
With 16,251 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the country's recovery rate has reached 98.58 per cent. The total number of..
According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India recorded 14,917 new Covid-19 cases in the last..