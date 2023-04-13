Remembering Jallianwala Bagh Massacre on 104th anniversary: How it became turning point in India's freedom struggle

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre, also known as the Amritsar massacre, was a tragic incident that occurred on April 13, 1919, in the city of Amritsar, Punjab, India. British Indian Army troops, under the command of General Reginald Dyer, fired on a crowd of unarmed Indian civilians who had gathered in Jallianwala Bagh, a public garden, to peacefully protest against the arrest and deportation of two national leaders, Satya Pal and Saifuddin Kitchlew.