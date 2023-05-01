Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi’s speech heard by residents of last village near border in Rajasthan

The broadcast of the 100th episode of PM Narendra Modi's popular programme Mann Ki Baat was heard in every corner of the country and the world. Villagers and workers, under the leadership of district president Chandra Prakash Sarda, sat together and watched TV on the Sam sand dunes at booth number 1 and Shakti Kendra Tanot Mata Mandir, Chowki of Ranau, the last village near the India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer district.