Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh attends Raghav Chadha-Parineeti Chopra's engagement, stokes controversy

The presence of the acting jathedar of Akal Takht, who holds a position of considerable influence and responsibility among the Sikh community, at the engagement ceremony of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra (Ragneeti) among the political glitterati, has surprised one and all. Many netizens have raised the question why a religious leader would choose to participate in a pre-wedding event of a politician, especially given his recent stand on some issues with the AAP-led government in Punjab.