Borders made secure, country's esteem risen in Modi's 9 years govt: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying his government's nine years has brought India safe borders, world-class infrastructure, and increased its global esteem."In the last 9 years, the Modi government has given the nation four strong pillars, which are respect, internal and external security, welfare of the underprivileged, and infrastructure development," Adityanath said addressing a press conference organised on completion of nine years of the Modi government.