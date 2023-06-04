Bihar: Rs 1,710-crore bridge coming up across Ganga in Bhagalpur crashes second time in 14 months

In a major setback to the ongoing construction of the four-lane Sultanganj-Aguani Ghat bridge across the Ganga in Bihar, its super structure connecting Sultanganj in Bhagalpur with Khagaria collapsed Sunday evening. According to sources, at least 30 slabs of several pillars, including pillar nos. 9, 10 and 11, measuring around 100ft, collapsed. The estimated cost of the bridge is Rs 1,710 crore.