Serena Williams and Roger Federer to play in Australian bushfire charity match

Wednesday, 8 January 2020
Some of the world's top tennis stars, including Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer, are coming together on January 15 in Melbourne, Australia to take part in an exhibition match to raise money for Australia's bushfire relief efforts, CNN reported. 

Other big names lined up to participate include Naomi Osaka,...
