Serena Williams and Roger Federer to play in Australian bushfire charity match
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () Some of the world's top tennis stars, including Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer, are coming together on January 15 in Melbourne, Australia to take part in an exhibition match to raise money for Australia's bushfire relief efforts, CNN reported.
Other big names lined up to participate include Naomi Osaka,...
Business Insider reports that Roger Federer could soon join the exclusive sportsperson's billionaire club. There are currently only three men in the club: Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, and Floyd Mayweather. Federer's prize money and endorsements could total $900-million. He already has another $200...