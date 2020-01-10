Global  

David Drummond, Alphabet’s Embattled Legal Chief, Announces Retirement

WebProNews Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Following news that Larry Page and Sergey Brin were stepping down from their roles in the company, embattled legal chief David Drummond has announced his own retirement. According to Bloomberg News, Drummond announced his plans in a note he sent to colleagues and that sets January 31 as his final day. “I believe that it’s…

The post David Drummond, Alphabet's Embattled Legal Chief, Announces Retirement appeared first on WebProNews.
News video: Alphabet’s Legal Chief David Drummond Departs

Alphabet’s Legal Chief David Drummond Departs 00:37

 David Drummond is departing.

Chief legal officer David Drummond retiring from Alphabet following controversies

Longtime Google employee David Drummond is retiring from Alphabet on January 31. In addition to being chief legal officer of the parent company, he leads...
9to5Google

Alphabet’s top lawyer is leaving with no exit package following misconduct scandals

Alphabet’s top lawyer is leaving with no exit package following misconduct scandalsPhoto by Eric Piermont / AFP via Getty Images David Drummond, Alphabet’s chief legal officer and one of the longest-serving and highest tenure Google...
The Verge Also reported by •SeattlePI.comTechCrunchSeattle TimesengadgetNYTimes.comBusiness Insider

