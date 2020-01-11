Apple will replace some iPhone battery cases for free
Saturday, 11 January 2020 () If you purchased a iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, or iPhone XR battery case between January and October 2019 and it sucks, good news! Apple just launched a program that will replace it for free.
It's called the Smart Battery Replacement Program, and Apple gives it the rundown on its website. If the battery case does not charge when...
The FBI has asked Apple for more iPhone data from the Saudi aviation student who fatally shot three sailors at a Florida Naval base last month, but Apple says they have given them all the data they have.
Dell to Allow Users to Interact With iPhone Apps on PC . Apple users will now be able to respond to iMessages on their Dell computers. The company released its Mobile Connect app in 2018, which allows..