Bernie Sanders is a confirmed NUMTOT

Mashable Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders thanked "New Urbanist Memes for Transit Oriented Teens" for its endorsement of his 2020 presidential campaign. And yes, he did have to request to join the group. 

The Facebook group, also known as NUMTOT, has 179,613 members who aren't only public transportation enthusiasts, but also actively campaign for more...
News video: Bernie Sanders Says

Bernie Sanders Says "Weather" Was All He And Warren Discussed After Debate 00:43

 Sen. Bernie Sanders says that he and Sen. Elizabeth Warren were discussing "the weather". This was during a viral moment the night on Tuesday night, reports Business Insider. At the end of Tuesday night's debate in Iowa, Sanders and Warren could be seen talking. They then walked off without shaking...

Elizabeth Warren Accused Bernie Sanders Of Calling Her A 'Liar On National TV' [Video]Elizabeth Warren Accused Bernie Sanders Of Calling Her A 'Liar On National TV'

WBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.

Bernie Sanders says "weather" was all he and Warren discussed after debate [Video]Bernie Sanders says "weather" was all he and Warren discussed after debate

Sen. Bernie Sanders says that he and Sen. Elizabeth Warren were discussing &quot;the weather&quot;.

Seeing Double: Bernie Sanders and Larry David Appear Side-By-Side on Today Show in Hilarious Teaser

The resemblance is truly uncanny. Friday morning on Today, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) appeared right alongside his Saturday Night Live doppelgänger Larry David...
Bernie Campaign Manager Gives Sanders Side of Tense Viral Post-Debate Moment with Elizabeth Warren

Bernie Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir gave his candidate’s side of the tense post-debate moment between the Vermont senator and Massachusetts Senator...
