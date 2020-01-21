Global  

Austria Will Work With EU Partners On Huawei Decision

WebProNews Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
As Britain and Germany consider whether to ban Huawei, Austria has said it will collaborate with EU partners on a decision, according to Reuters. The U.S. and Huawei have been engaged in a war over the company’s role in helping build out 5G networks around the world. The U.S. has already banned the Chinese telecommunications…

The post Austria Will Work With EU Partners On Huawei Decision appeared first on WebProNews.
👓 View full article
Recent related news from verified sources

Austria to collaborate with EU partners on Huawei 5G decision

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz did not rule out deploying Huawei Technologies equipment in his country's future 5G networks on Monday but said the country...
Reuters


