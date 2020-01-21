Global  

Greta Thunberg makes it clear at Davos 2020: You should be panicking

Mashable Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Greta Thunberg didn't mince words at Davos 2020. Addressing business and political leaders in a speech at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, she said their "inaction is fueling the flames by the hour" and accused them of "empty words and promises." 

At an event hosted by The New York Times on Tuesday, the 17-year-old...
News video: Greta Thunberg addresses Davos

Trump And Thunberg Address Climate Change At Davos Forum [Video]Trump And Thunberg Address Climate Change At Davos Forum

President Trump and activist Greta Thunberg spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:03Published

Greta vs Trump at Davos [Video]Greta vs Trump at Davos

The Swedish climate activist and the US president gave very different speeches at Davos 2020.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Davos chief welcomes views of Trump, Greta Thunberg at forum

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The head of the World Economic Forum says it's “reassuring" that U.S. President Donald Trump and climate activist Greta Thunberg...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesBBC NewsSBS

Greta Thunberg warns that time is running out to keep global temperature rise below 1.5 degrees

Greta Thunberg had a stark warning for world leaders as she delivered remarks while speaking on a panel of young environmentalists at the World Economic Forum in...
Mashable


