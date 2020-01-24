'Miss Americana' won't change your mind about Taylor Swift, but it's not trying to
|
|
Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
A few minutes into Taylor Swift: Miss Americana, Taylor Swift describes the "moral code" that's guided much of her life as "a need to be thought of as good."
The obvious key word there is "good," which fits neatly into the image Swift has projected for most of her career — as a sweet, innocent good girl, give or take a...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Taylor Swift's eating disorder struggle
Taylor Swift has opened up about her battle with an eating disorder in her new documentary 'Miss Americana'.
Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:39Published
Taylor Swift isn't 'muzzled' anymore
Taylor Swift feels good about "not feeling muzzled anymore" and is no longer "fighting for people's respect".
Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:05Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this