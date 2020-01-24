Global  

Google Backtracks on Misleading Search Results

WebProNews Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Google is apparently walking back a recent search redesign that made it difficult to distinguish ads from organic results, according to TechCrunch. Google was in the news recently for blurring the line between organic search results and ads, making it difficult to distinguish between the two. The move was important because Google only makes money…

The post Google Backtracks on Misleading Search Results appeared first on WebProNews.
Google’s ads just look like search results now

Google’s ads just look like search results nowThe blurring of ads and search results. | Screenshot by Thomas Ricker / The Verge Last week, Google began rolling out a new look for its search results on...
The Verge

Google is testing how to make ads sneakier in search results

Google is testing how to make ads sneakier in search resultsLast year, Google introduced a small but meaningful change to the way it presented search results on mobile – it started to display favicons. This would,  in...
The Next Web

FionaLakeAus

Fiona Lake Classic @Google cunning. Every business needs to make money. But profit must be made honestly not by misleading peo… https://t.co/W4ddcEIygd 8 hours ago

removalman123

Keith Evans Google Backtracks on Misleading Search Results https://t.co/YZV4r7Cdse 13 hours ago

TechInvestNews

Tech Investor News Google Backtracks on Misleading Search Results (Matt Milano/Top News - WebProNews) https://t.co/fXr23gnz8H 13 hours ago

