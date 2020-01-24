Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Google is apparently walking back a recent search redesign that made it difficult to distinguish ads from organic results, according to TechCrunch. Google was in the news recently for blurring the line between organic search results and ads, making it difficult to distinguish between the two. The move was important because Google only makes money…



The post Google Backtracks on Misleading Search Results appeared first on WebProNews. 👓 View full article

