Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > These dating sites and apps are perfect for people on a budget

These dating sites and apps are perfect for people on a budget

Mashable Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
From OKCupid, to Hinge, to Tinder, these apps may soon be your ticket to fewer lonely nights. Read more...

More about Tech, Smartphone, Mashable Video, Hinge, and Dating Apps
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tinder, Grindr Apps Spread Personal Details, Says Study [Video]Tinder, Grindr Apps Spread Personal Details, Says Study

Conducted by a government-funded non-profit in Oslo, Norway, the report was released on Tuesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published

Frenchy Morgan: “I’m Having Surgery To Look Asian” | HOOKED ON THE LOOK [Video]Frenchy Morgan: “I’m Having Surgery To Look Asian” | HOOKED ON THE LOOK

BIGGER BOOBS will help me look ‘more Asian’, says plastic surgery addict. Angelique Morgan, better known as Frenchy, plans to transform from Caucasian to Asian by increasing her breast size from..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 05:42Published


Tweets about this

Emily_Vogels

Emily Vogels RT @brookeauxier: 10 facts from the @pewresearch study exploring how dating sites and apps have transformed the way Americans meet and deve… 1 hour ago

brookeauxier

Brooke Auxier 10 facts from the @pewresearch study exploring how dating sites and apps have transformed the way Americans meet an… https://t.co/Y0izQbNhG8 2 hours ago

AlexAnotherOne

Alex RT @Emily_Vogels: Most people who have ever used dating apps or sites report that they do not currently use these dating services. https://… 4 hours ago

Emily_Vogels

Emily Vogels Most people who have ever used dating apps or sites report that they do not currently use these dating services.… https://t.co/54dOrN0pOF 6 hours ago

EmGusk

Emily Guskin @MonicaRAnders 45% of current/recent users of dating sites/apps say using these platforms made them feel frustrated… https://t.co/2IVgm8Un6g 6 hours ago

Emily_Vogels

Emily Vogels New from @Pewresearch @pewinternet: Online daters are more likely to say dating apps or sites are a safe way to mee… https://t.co/vLUeZIcBqO 7 hours ago

Emily_Vogels

Emily Vogels New @pewresearch report: #LGB folks about twice as likely as straight people to have used #onlinedating sites or ap… https://t.co/L4OONlAZTu 7 hours ago

Daniel_Gaither

Daniel Gaither These dating sites and apps are perfect for people on a budget https://t.co/MNQhvkoZEX https://t.co/524dfMWulI 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.