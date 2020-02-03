James Bond's friends and foes return in thrilling 'No Time to Die' Super Bowl spot
Monday, 3 February 2020 () If you've ever seen a 007 movie, you know he is a very, very busy man. So busy, in fact, that he has no time to die. It's the only reason he's still alive — well, that and the continued popularity of his franchise.
His latest adventure, No Time to Die, burst into Super Bowl LIV with a brand-new spot, which you can see above....
NO TIME TO DIE - Official Game Day Spot 2020
Has James Bond finally met his match? Watch the new NO TIME TO DIE Super Bowl TV spot now! In cinemas April 2020.
In NO TIME TO DIE, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend...