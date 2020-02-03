Global  

James Bond's friends and foes return in thrilling 'No Time to Die' Super Bowl spot

Mashable Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
If you've ever seen a 007 movie, you know he is a very, very busy man. So busy, in fact, that he has no time to die. It's the only reason he's still alive — well, that and the continued popularity of his franchise.

His latest adventure, No Time to Die, burst into Super Bowl LIV with a brand-new spot, which you can see above....
Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Published < > Embed
News video: JAMES BOND NO TIME TO DIE - Super Bowl

JAMES BOND NO TIME TO DIE - Super Bowl 00:30

 NO TIME TO DIE - Official Game Day Spot 2020 Has James Bond finally met his match? Watch the new NO TIME TO DIE Super Bowl TV spot now! In cinemas April 2020. In NO TIME TO DIE, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend...

Recent related videos from verified sources

No Time to Die with Daniel Craig - Official Super Bowl 2020 Trailer [Video]No Time to Die with Daniel Craig - Official Super Bowl 2020 Trailer

Check out the official Super Bowl 2020 trailer for No Time to Die starring Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw and Jeffrey..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 00:30Published

Latest trailer for new James Bond movie, No Time To Die [Video]Latest trailer for new James Bond movie, No Time To Die

The latest James Bond No Time To Die trailer debuted during the Super Bowl and promised to “change everything”. Daniel Craig’s 007 swansong is set to hit cinemas in April and fans were given a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

No Time to Die: James Bond threatened by mysterious secret in new Super Bowl spot

Daniel Craig returns as 007
Independent Also reported by •PolygonJust Jared

First look at new James Bond movie No Time To Die - and it looks thrilling

The 30-second clip aired during the Super Bowl, one of the television events of the year where half-a-minute of advertisement time reportedly cost £4.25 million
Tamworth Herald


