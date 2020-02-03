Global  

Oracle Adds Five Cloud Regions In Bid to Take On Rivals

WebProNews Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Oracle has added five new cloud regions as it works to take on Amazon and Microsoft in the cloud market, according to a company press release. According to the announcement, Oracle has“added local regions in Saudi Arabia (Jeddah), Australia (Melbourne), Japan (Osaka), Canada (Montreal), and The Netherlands (Amsterdam). As of today, all of them are…

The post Oracle Adds Five Cloud Regions In Bid to Take On Rivals appeared first on WebProNews.
Oracle adds cloud data centers in five countries, sets new 2020 target

Oracle Corp said on Monday it had added new cloud computing data centers in five countries and aims to have them in 36 locations by the end of 2020, as it races...
Reuters India


