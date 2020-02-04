Global  

Iowa caucus results delayed thanks to ‘inconsistencies’ with the voting app

Mashable Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Issues with the app used for reporting caucus results in Iowa have severely delayed the counting of the votes in the state's 2020 Democratic race.

Precinct chairs had issues downloading and/or logging into app, which is used to send results to the Iowa Democratic Party, Bloomberg reported Monday. Because of this, they had to...
News video: Iowa caucus results delayed in confusing start to 2020 Democratic primaries

Iowa caucus results delayed in confusing start to 2020 Democratic primaries 01:36

