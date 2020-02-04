Watch an Iowa caucus worker's perfect response after a voter discovers Pete Buttigieg is gay

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

The results of the Iowa caucus are still rolling in, after the results reporting turned into an omnishambles of tech malfunctions and phone queues. But the real winner is this precinct captain for the Pete Buttigieg campaign, who is seen here being incredibly patient with a caucus-goer who's somehow only just learned that Mayor... 👓 View full article

