Watch an Iowa caucus worker's perfect response after a voter discovers Pete Buttigieg is gay

Mashable Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
The results of the Iowa caucus are still rolling in, after the results reporting turned into an omnishambles of tech malfunctions and phone queues. But the real winner is this precinct captain for the Pete Buttigieg campaign, who is seen here being incredibly patient with a caucus-goer who's somehow only just learned that Mayor...
News video: Iowa Students Get Ready for Their First Caucus

Iowa Students Get Ready for Their First Caucus 02:20

 Cheddar's Kristin Scholer talks to students in Iowa preparing for their first presidential caucuses.

Iowa Caucus Results Still Trickling In [Video]Iowa Caucus Results Still Trickling In

Nearly one full day later, the final results of the Iowa caucuses are still unknown, reports Esme Murphy (1:59). WCCO 4 News At 6 - December 27, 2019

Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders In The Lead 1 Day After Iowa Caucus [Video]Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders In The Lead 1 Day After Iowa Caucus

The results followed 24 hours of chaos as technical issues marred the complicated caucus process, forcing state officials to apologize and raising questions about Iowa's traditional place atop the..

Iowa voter asks to change vote after learning Pete Buttigieg is gay

"Are you kidding? Then I don't want anybody like that in the White House", the voter says
Independent

‘I Don’t Want Anybody Like That In The White House’: Iowa Caucus Voter Wants Vote Back After Learning Buttigieg Is Gay

The woman is seen demanding her vote be given back because of Buttigieg's sexuality
Daily Caller

