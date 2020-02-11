Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Listen to Billie Eilish's moody Bond theme for 'No Time to Die'

Listen to Billie Eilish's moody Bond theme for 'No Time to Die'

Mashable Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
He might be a super spy, but James Bond is no more immune to the musical stylings of Billie Eilish than the rest of us. 

Eilish was announced in January as the singer of the latest Bond theme for No Time to Die, and now she has shared the song, also titled "No Time to Die," with the world.

Her signature moodiness seems an...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ever wondered what Billie Eilish made from over 7,000 Skittles looks like? [Video]Ever wondered what Billie Eilish made from over 7,000 Skittles looks like?

Courtney Carson, a talented US-based artist, creates this hyper-realistic tribute to pop sensation Billie Eilish.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:27Published

Billie Eilish teases 'ballad' Bond theme [Video]Billie Eilish teases 'ballad' Bond theme

Billie Eilish has revealed her Bond theme for 'No Time To Die' is "like a ballad".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

At Last, Billie Eilish's James Bond Theme Song Is Here

"No Time to Die," the theme to the first new Bond film since 2015, trades on the moody melancholy of the newly minted Grammy winner.
NPR

Billie Eilish's James Bond Theme Song, 'No Time to Die' - Listen & Read the Lyrics!

Billie Eilish‘s highly anticipated James Bond theme song, “No Time to Die,” is here! The 18-year-old When We All Asleep, Where Do We Go? singer premiered...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Principal_IT

Principal-IT #Movies #JamesBond #BillieEilish Listen to Billie Eilish's moody Bond theme for 'No Time to Die'… https://t.co/TMDWd56mli 23 seconds ago

Lordofcynics

Mr. Personality RT @EW: Listen to Billie Eilish's moody James Bond theme song 'No Time to Die' https://t.co/yIHSM2TgAv 43 seconds ago

ThisIsSoledad

Sol-Making some popcorn🍿 RT @mashable: Listen to Billie Eilish's moody Bond theme for 'No Time to Die' https://t.co/jqpyGzeYh4 2 minutes ago

mashable

Mashable Listen to Billie Eilish's moody Bond theme for 'No Time to Die' https://t.co/jqpyGzeYh4 9 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Listen to Billie Eilish's moody Bond theme for 'No Time to Die' https://t.co/fjoOLSPnHo https://t.co/UFVNzsq1JK 12 minutes ago

akemoi

Denis Fruneau Listen to Billie Eilish's moody Bond theme for 'No Time to Die' https://t.co/4cTOgFHWZz 12 minutes ago

OMGStacks

Izu ひhiara ☥ Listen to Billie Eilish's moody Bond theme for 'No Time to Die' https://t.co/AxQeouGWZ6 https://t.co/9SeWvkYw61 24 minutes ago

DeeYuDeeCee

Photographerdee RT @mashable: Listen to Billie Eilish's moody Bond theme for 'No Time to Die' https://t.co/NDijouO8cb 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.