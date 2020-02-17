John Oliver slams 'Medicare for All' critics in powerful monologue Monday, 17 February 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

If you've been following the long slog that is the Democratic primaries, chances are you'll have heard the phrase "Medicare for All" by now.



But what exactly is it, and would it really work in practice?



In the Last Week Tonight video above, John Oliver breaks all that down — and he has some strong words for the people who... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Screening John Oliver slams 'Medicare for All' critics in powerful monologue https://t.co/ohXphgKBLp 44 seconds ago Principal-IT #JohnOliver #LastWeekTonight #MedicareForAll John Oliver slams 'Medicare for All' critics in powerful monologue… https://t.co/RdYOEQGXVq 1 minute ago Vishal Shah ® John Oliver slams 'Medicare for All' critics in powerful monologue https://t.co/oEGTuYnuj1 via @vishalfast007 3 minutes ago Scarlet🔥 #BigStructuralChickens 🗽🐉🌹🆘️🏳️‍🌈 RT @mashable: John Oliver slams 'Medicare for All' critics in powerful monologue https://t.co/KnNg1uQY8b https://t.co/7BDcFR6Kbt 3 minutes ago Henfish John Oliver slams 'Medicare for All' critics in powerful monologue https://t.co/ZDFpMFopBh 5 minutes ago TheArticleTrunk John Oliver slams ‘Medicare for All’ critics in powerful monologue https://t.co/yti0i4JcOx https://t.co/6uIX6D9LSE 7 minutes ago raniaflalef John Oliver slams 'Medicare for All' critics in powerful monologue https://t.co/D5R2Sdjgz9 10 minutes ago ω๏๏∂y #JohnOliver slams '#MedicareforAll' critics in powerful monologue https://t.co/RW64hnRJno https://t.co/orTQMwHHUv 11 minutes ago