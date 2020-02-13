Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > This business course bundle can help you add 48 new skills to your resume

This business course bundle can help you add 48 new skills to your resume

Mashable Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
*TL;DR:* Increase your employability with all kinds of software and business courses: Get Excel with Business: Lifetime All-Course Access for $98.99, a 96% savings. 

--------------------

Here's the thing with many Excel training courses, digital or otherwise, out there: While all of them will walk through the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Carpenter runs business with the help of his GRAN [Video]Carpenter runs business with the help of his GRAN

An internationally renowned carpenter runs his successful business selling his creations to Hollywood stars and celebrities - with the help of his beloved GRAN. Joseph Burton, 34, started his business..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:53Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.