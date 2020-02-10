Global  

Russia sees jump in cyber theft from bank accounts: central bank

Reuters Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Russia's central bank last year recorded an increase in online theft that saw 6.4 billion roubles ($100.37 million) stolen from private and corporate bank accounts, a bank report published on Wednesday showed.
