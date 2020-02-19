Report: Trump offered Julian Assange a pardon in exchange for saying Russia didn’t hack the DNC
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 () Breaking news out of the UK today indicates that the Judge presiding over Julian Assange‘s pre-trial extradition hearing will allow evidence that US President Donald Trump offered Assange a pardon in exchange for claiming Russia didn’t hack the DNC in 2016. The London court where the proceedings are taking place today heard statements from court barrister Edward Fitzgerald who explained that Assange‘s lawyer, Jennifer Robinson, intended to submit documents alleging that former GOP Congressman Dana Rohrabacher personally visited Assange. Per a report from the Guardian, Fitzgerald said that “on instructions from the president, he [Rohrobacher] was offering a pardon or some…
