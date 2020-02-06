Global  

New Windows 7 Bug a Real Turnoff

E-Commerce Times Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
New Windows 7 Bug a Real TurnoffFor the second time since Windows 7 reached the end of support on Jan. 14, a bug is causing trouble for users still clinging to the operating system. The first bug, related to setting a wallpaper image, turned desktops black. This new bug prevents Windows 7 users from shutting down or rebooting their computers. Microsoft's Windows 7 support now is limited to eligible paid plans.
