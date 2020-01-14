Hot Wheels unveils $400 remote-controlled Tesla Cybertruck

Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Back in November, Tesla CEO Elon Musk set Twitter aflame with his company's bizarre new Cybertruck.



If you're the kind of person who wants a Cybertruck in your life but doesn't know if they actually need a gigantic truck that looks like a rejected Halo Warthog prototype, we've got great news.



Mattel announced Friday... 👓 View full article

